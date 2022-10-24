Oxford school shooting: Ethan Crumbley pleads guilty to charges

Ethan Crumbley, the Michigan 16-year-old accused of gunning down four Oxford High School students and injuring seven others in a November 2021 shooting, pleaded guilty Monday to all the charges facing him.

Crumbley, who was in court for a pretrial hearing, faced a total of 24 charges, including murder and terrorism charges.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, also face four counts of involuntary manslaughter each.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates…

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.