Oxford High School in Michigan is planning for a “slow reopening” by the end of January following a school shooting that killed four students and left secern other individuals injured.

Oxford Community Schools made the announcement on Tuesday and said that students and staff will reconvene in mid-January.

“Our current aim is to have our OHS students and staff reconvene mid-January and begin the slow reopening of our high school by the end of January,” the announcement said.

The announcement also said that during the month of December, Oxford Community Schools employees have attempted to contact the families of 1,787 Oxford High School students to gain feedback on potential reopening plans.

SUSPECTED MICHIGAN SCHOOL SHOOTER ETHAN CRUMBLEY’S PARENTS APPEAR IN COURT; PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION DATE SET

A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at the school, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The school district is also planning several town hall meetings designed for Oxford families to give feedback on the reopening plans.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is being charged as an adult in the shooting and is accused of killing four students and injuring seven others, including one teacher during the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School.

Ethan’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter following the school shooting, as the Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said that James Crumbley bought the weapon found at Oxford High School at a local firearms store on Black Friday.

Ethan Robert Crumbley, 15, charged with first-degree murder in a high school shooting, poses in a jail booking photograph taken at the Oakland County Jail in Pontiac, Michigan. (Reuters)

The Sig Sauer 9mm handgun, according to McDonald, was held in an unlocked drawer in the parents’ bedroom.

Attorneys Mariell Lehman and Shannon Smith, who represent James and Jennifer Crumbley, however, deny that the gun was in an unlocked drawer.

SUSPECTED MICHIGAN SCHOOL SHOOTER ETHAN CRUMBLEY PROBABLE CAUSE CONFERENCE ADJOURNED

James and Jennifer Crumbley are each being held on a $500,000 bond in the same jail as their son, Ethan.

The couple was apprehended by law enforcement in Detroit during the early morning hours of Dec. 4 after disappearing on Dec. 3, when their arraignment was scheduled.

OXFORD, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 03: People attend a vigil downtown to honor those killed and wounded during the recent shooting at Oxford High School on December 03, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. Four students were killed and seven others injured on November 30, when student Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire with a pistol at the school. Crumbley has been charged in the shooting. Today his parents were also charged. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The parents appeared in an Oakland County Court on Dec. 14, where Judge Julie Nicholson said the couple would next appear in court on Feb. 8, 2022, when their preliminary examination would be held.

