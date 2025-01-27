Owner of NYC Israeli restaurant targeted with antisemitic graffiti has message for the vandals

An Israeli restaurant in Brooklyn was vandalized over the weekend in what New York City Mayor Eric Adams is calling a “despicable act of antisemitism.”

The New York City Police Department told Fox News Digital that its Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after the phrases “Israel steals culture” and “Genocide cuisine” were found painted on the exterior of Miriam early yesterday morning.

“This was a despicable act of antisemitism at Miriam, a beloved Israeli restaurant in Park Slope,” Adams wrote on X, sharing images of the restaurant’s front door covered in red paint.

“As mayor of the city with the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, I am particularly heartbroken by this evil act. Make no mistake, the NYPD is investigating and will find those responsible,” he added.

The restaurant said it was “sadly vandalized with messages of hate,” but “we refuse to let this darken our spirit.”

“Miriam stands for inclusivity and unity and bringing people together through the shared love of delicious food and warm hospitality. We celebrate the diverse flavors of the Mediterranean, where cultures intertwine and stories are shared,” it wrote on Instagram. “We will continue to be a safe place where everyone feels welcome. Join us in spreading love, not hate.”

A second Miriam location in Manhattan’s Upper West Side neighborhood was vandalized in 2022, according to the New York Post.

Owner Rafi Hasid decided to open the Brooklyn location on Sunday with the messages still painted on the glass, the newspaper reported. Three masked individuals reportedly were seen targeting the property around 3 a.m. Sunday.

“I want the people to see it. I don’t want to wash it right away. People should see… that things like that happen,” Hasid told the Post.

The NYPD told Fox News Digital that as of Monday morning, “there are no arrests, and the investigation is being handled by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Ritchie Torres, both Democrats from New York, posted messages of support for Miriam in the wake of the incident.

“I visited Miriam this evening, the Brooklyn restaurant that experienced despicable vandalism last night. I met with the owner, the workers, and their patrons,” Schumer wrote on X. “I told them I stood with them, and that vandalizing a restaurant because the owner was Jewish was outright antisemitism. Period. Hate has no place in New York.”

“Jew-hatred will find no refuge in the City of New York,” Torres added. “A hate crime against the Jewish community is a hate crime against all of us.”