Over 100 looters ransack AutoZone in possible LA street takeover

​

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A massive mob of looters stormed and ransacked an AutoZone store in southern Los Angeles early Monday morning in a possible street takeover that resulted in significant damage and merchandise losses.

A crowd of more than 100 individuals were seen breaking into the store around 4:00 a.m., Fox 11 Los Angeles reported, citing police and footage from the Citizen app.

“A radio call was generated for a ‘Burglary Suspects There Now’ on the 9800 block of South Hoover Street,” the Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News Digital. “Comments of the call stated there were approximately 20 suspects removing merchandise from a business.”

Individuals ripped open a metal fence, shattered glass and broke display cases to steal merchandise, Fox 11 reported. It remains unclear how much in value was taken during the incident.

CALIFORNIA LOOTERS NOW FACE ‘HARD-CHARGING’ CONSEQUENCES AFTER BLUE STATE ABANDONED SOFT-ON-CRIME APPROACH

The suspects involved fled before officers arrived, according to the police. A burglary report was filed, and detectives are now investigating whether the incident had “any connection to a street takeover.”

WILD LA PARTY DEVOLVES INTO CHAOS WITH VANDALISM, FIRE BREATHING MAN, AND INJURED COPS

This is the second time in nearly one year that the same AutoZone store was subjected to a similar looting event stemming from a street takeover, Fox 11 reported.

AMERICAN CAR THEFTS SURGE AS TEENAGE BANDITS, INTERNATIONAL CRIME RINGS SHIP STOLEN VEHICLES OVERSEAS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police estimated that last year’s incident resulted in $67,000 in merchandise losses, according to the local outlet.

Following the 2024 incident, security camera footage helped law enforcement in identifying and arresting many of the suspects, the outlet added.