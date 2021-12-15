Outgoing NIH director Francis Collins raises eyebrows singing about post-pandemic life

National Institute of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins, who announced his intention to retire earlier this year, bid farewell to his role in the NIH by picking up a guitar and playing his own COVID-centric rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” titled “Somewhere Past the Pandemic.”

“Somewhere past the pandemic, when we’re free, there’s a life I remember, full of activity,” Collins sang in his parody. “Somewhere past the pandemic, no quarantine, we’ll all stay well and healthy, thanks to a safe vaccine.”

The parody song appears to be a piece close to Collin’s heart. This was not the first time he has performed his musical tribute to the vaccine.

Collins performed a similar rendition back in November. A video of Collins performing “Somewhere Past the Pandemic” with an acoustic guitar was published to the American Academy of Arts & Sciences’ official Youtube channel.

Collins said in October of this year that mounting accusations surrounding the agency’s involvement in gain-of-function research and the Wuhan Institute of Virology had “absolutely” nothing to do with his resignation.

The 71-year-old physician-geneticist, who oversaw the research center for 12 years, announced his resignation Tuesday, saying he will step down from his post by the end of 2021.

“12 years is a long time,” Collins told “Your World” host Neil Cavuto later Tuesday. “No other NIH director has stayed in this job even close to that. And so, it’s time for new leadership, new vision. Institutions need that, especially scientific institutions.”