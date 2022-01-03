Orlando police are searching for a now 8-month old puppy stolen from a pet store last summer.

The English bulldog puppy was reportedly taken from Petland on South Semoran Boulevard in July 2021.

Police say they have the suspect who stole the animal but have yet to find the puppy. They are now offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information.

“Please pay close attention to the identifying marks on the pup and help us close this case,” police tweeted on Sunday.

If you have seen the dog, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.