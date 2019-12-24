Oregon woman accused of telling Mexican food cart operator 'go back to Mexico'

An Oregon woman was arrested Sunday and charged with using racist language after harassing a Mexican food truck operator and telling her to “go back to Mexico,” according to the district attorney’s office.

Sierra Lavonne McDonald, 30, was indicted by a grand jury on Dec. 17 with several charges, including bias crime, harassment and the unlawful use of a weapon, Fox 12 reported.

Court documents cited by the station say McDonald twice visited a food cart in southeast Portland. On her first visit on Sept. 21, McDonald allegedly told the operator to “go back to Mexico,” before opening a can of soda and pouring it over some chicken and the victim’s head, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said.

The victim reportedly called police, who then tried to contact McDonald, but she hung up on them, according to the district attorney.

Court documents say McDonald returned the next day and again used racial hate speech toward the operator and another employee. She allegedly grabbed a wooden stake and made stabbing motions toward the employee, according to court documents.

McDonald then allegedly spit in the direction of chicken being prepared, forcing the operator to throw the whole batch away because of health concerns. The value of the chicken lost was reportedly around $300.

After spitting on the chicken, McDonald allegedly waived the pointed end of a wooden stake toward the same food truck employee, according to court documents.

McDonald, who is black, told officers she thought the food cart operators were racist because “they served white people faster than they served her,” per court documents.

McDonald was arrested Sunday and made her first appearance in court Monday morning. It was not immediately clear if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.