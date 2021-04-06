Oregon schools promote 'social justice' training led by left-wing groups

Oregon education officials are promoting a left-wing “social justice” training program for high school students, prompting pushback from parent groups who want ideology out of the classroom.

A state Department of Education newsletter said that the Portland activist group Don’t Shoot PDX would be involved in a virtual panel discussion alongside the student-led gun control group, March for Our Lives. Portland Youth Climate Strike, an environmentalist group, is scheduled to meet in small discussions with participants after the panel.

Oregonians for Liberty in Education took issue with the state’s involvement in spreading the message and said it was “clearly political perspective” being fed to youths.

Don’t Shoot recently ended a week-long run of virtual discussions in which it covered similar topics with students during their spring break, KOIN reported.

The group’s website describes it as “a Black-led human rights nonprofit that advocates for community and accountability.” It was formed in 2014 and has been organizing activists and educational workshops for years.

One prominent Portland activist with ties to Don’t Shoot, Micah Rhodes, 27, was arrested in January on sex abuse charges and has been a registered sex offender since 2009, when he was still a juvenile, according to FOX 12 Oregon.

REGISTERED SEX OFFENDER'S APPEARANCE AT PORTLAND 'RED HOUSE' PROTEST STIRS CONTROVERSY

In the January case, he allegedly had sexual contact with a 17-year-old boy he met in 2015.

Oregon’s online registry shows he was convicted of felony sex abuse twice in 2018 and is listed as a level 3 offender, the most serious designation.

In those cases, he was convicted of having sexual contact on separate occasions with a 17-year-old girl and another 17-year-old boy, the Oregonian reported. He has also allegedly violated the terms of his probation, which ban him from having contact with minors, on multiple occasions.

In one instance, the Department of Homeland Security reportedly flagged his probation officer to a video that showed him at a protest with children and young teens in close proximity.

Don’t Shoot PDX did not immediately respond to Fox News questions about whether Rhodes was still involved with the group or if he played any part in the youth summit. He does not appear in any of the spring break seminars.

The event will be held at the Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education, which hosts numerous educational workshops and other events, including on combating conspiracy theories in the classroom and a virtual seminar titled “Allyship in Action.”

The museum did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.