Oregon pot smugglers recorded themselves rehearsing kidnapping, then carrying it out

Two pot smugglers recorded themselves kidnapping the manager of an Oregon storage facility at gunpoint — after recording themselves the day before rehearsing the crime in a hotel room, according to news reports.

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday showed a judge the videos shot in December 2017 by Jody Wafer, 30, and Trent Knight, 31, both of whom have pleaded guilty in the drug trafficking case.

The hotel room video shows Wafer and Knight with guns, Fox 12 Oregon reported Friday.

In the video of the actual kidnapping at a Portland storage facilit, Knight ties up the victim, who tells Wafer: “That’s as far as I can go, man. I’m 60 years old.”

“I don’t give a (bleep),” Wafer says . “So you tellin’ me the police took my (bleep)?”

OREGON MAN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER, HATE CRIMES IN ATTACK ON 70-YEAR-OLD IMMIGRANT

“I don’t know, that’s what my boss said,” the victim replies.

Later in the video Wafer is seen pointing a gun at the victim and threatening to shoot him, according to Fox 12.

“When I send this video to the people that’s it’s going to, if they don’t agree, pop goes the weasel,” the gunman says.

Authorities rescued the victim, who was found alive in a storage unit where he had been left by Wafer and Knight, the station reported.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OF EPSTEIN CELL ON NIGHT OF 1ST ALLEGED SUICIDE ATTEMPT DELETED, ‘TECHNICAL ERRORS’ BLAMED

The judge watched the videos before sentencing Wafer, of Houston, to seven years in prison for conspiring to smuggle marijuana from Portland to Texas.

Knight, also of Houston, faces sentencing on Jan. 22, according to court records

The Oregonian newspaper on Friday reported that at Wafer’s sentencing the judge told prosecutors he was troubled that Drug Enforcement Administration agents allowed Wafer and Knight to think the manager of the storage facility had stolen their 500-pound stash. DEA agents were the ones who had seized it weeks earlier.

“That’s really disturbing to this court, this sneak-and-peek deception that law enforcement engaged in,’’ Judge Robert Jones told prosecutors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said of the DEA agents who had been tracking Wafer and Knight, “They should have anticipated the conduct that could have cost (the storage manager) his life,” the paper reported.