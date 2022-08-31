Oregon police officer’s ‘brave actions’ save man trapped inside burning car, authorities say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Oregon police officer put his own life on the line to rescue a driver trapped inside a vehicle that was engulfed in flames after a rollover crash early Tuesday, authorities said.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Southwest Hocken Avenue and Southwest Jenkins Road in Beaverton, the Beaverton Police Department said.

Officers and deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded and found the vehicle on its side and on fire. The vehicle’s lone occupant, identified as 34-year-old Johan Hermosillo, was still trapped inside the car, according to authorities.

“Disregarding his own safety, a Beaverton Police Officer approached the burning vehicle, broke the sunroof, and told Hermosillo to crawl from the vehicle,” the department said, adding that small explosions forced the officer to keep his distance.

But Hermosillo was unresponsive. The officer decided to run to the engulfed vehicle and pull the victim out of the flames to safety.

“Due to the brave actions of the officer, Hermosillo sustained only non-life-threatening injuries,” the department said, adding that this was one example of how police “put their own lives on the line” to keep the public safe.

Investigators said they found evidence of impairment, which is believed to have contributed to the crash.



Hermosillo was treated at a hospital and cited for DUI and reckless driving, police said.