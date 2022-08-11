Oregon man allegedly assaults woman by smashing 34 pound rock on her head

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Oregon man was arraigned on Wednesday after allegedly hurling a rock the size of a basketball at a woman moments after being released from an emergency mental health crisis center.

On Aug. 9, a woman in the area was on a walk and observed 40-year-old Dwayne A. Simpson walking up and down the street.

The victim turned her back to him before she “felt a strong impact on her head,” a press release from Multnomah County states.

The victim fell to the ground, hitting her head on the concrete barrier, where she lay for approximately 2 minutes. She was unable to recall to police whether she lost consciousness after the attack.

Witnesses told police it appeared that Simpson appeared to be carrying a large rock.

Portland Police arrived to the scene and arrested Simpson, and the victim was rushed to an area hospital to receive medical attention.

Authorities obtained the rock used in the attack as evidence and determined it weighed 34.5 pounds.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office asked the court to hold the defendant in custody without bail until trial. Simpson was charged with first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.