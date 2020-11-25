Oregon governor urges residents to 'uninvite' family for Thanksgiving

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is calling on residents in the state to ‘uninvite’ their loved ones from gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“This is hard, but making difficult sacrifices now will save lives,” Brown tweeted. “This Thanksgiving, keep it small. Uninvite them.”

Along with the message was a 30-second video suggesting who people should uninvite, including ‘your new boyfriend’, ‘your drunken uncle’, ‘ your argumentative aunt’, ‘your bragging brother’ and ‘your vegan niece.’

The latest effort comes as state officials worry large Thanksgiving gatherings will further exacerbate the recent spike in COVID-19 cases seen across the country.

In addition to rescinding family members’ Thanksgiving invitations, Brown has told residents to call the cops if they see coronavirus violations.

Violators could face up to 30 days in jail, up to $1,250 in fines, or both, the Oregonian reported. Brown said she would work with state police and local law enforcement to encourage Oregonians to comply with her mandate.

Last week, the governor ordered a two-week freeze, which includes limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings to no more than six people from no more than two households. The order also mandates that gyms, museums and some other businesses to close completely.

“I know Oregonians have made tremendous sacrifices throughout this pandemic and that these new, temporary restrictions may seem daunting,” Brown said in a statement following the order. “But, we are at a breaking point. If we don’t take further action, we risk continued alarming spikes in infections and hospitalizations, and we risk the lives of our neighbors and loved ones.”

“I also know that Oregonians come together in times of need, and we owe it to each other to take these measures seriously. It is up to all of us to work together to get this virus under control,” she added.

The Oregon Health Authority has recorded more than 67,000 COVID-19 cases and 847 deaths due to the virus, with more than 1,000 new infections and 21 additional deaths on Tuesday.