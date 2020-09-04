Oregon governor calls out white supremacists, vigilantes while demanding end to Portland violence

In the wake of a deadly protest-related shooting in downtown Portland last weekend and nearly 100 straight days of frequently chaotic protests, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown called for an end to the violence.

“The violence must stop,” Brown wrote in the Thursday statement. “There is no place for white supremacy or vigilantism in Oregon. All who perpetrate violent crimes must be held equally accountable.”

While she didn’t specifically mention left-wing protesters who have thrown objects at police officers, vandalized and set buildings on fire, a spokesman said her statement “is a collective call to action for an end to violence in Portland and affirms that those who commit violent acts must be held accountable.”

PORTLAND POLICE CHIEF URGES ELECTED OFFICIALS TO ‘HOLD PEOPLE ACCOUNTABLE’ FOR ‘NIGHTLY VIOLENCE’

Last Saturday, Aaron “Jay” Danielson, a member of the conservative Patriot Prayer group, was shot and killed during a clash between racial injustice protesters and Trump supporters as they drove a caravan through downtown.

Michael Forest Reinoehl, a person of interest in the fatal shooting and antifa supporter, was reportedly shot dead by authorities Thursday evening after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Reinoehl told Vice earlier in the day that he had acted in self-defense.

Brown’s condemnation of violence was also signed by almost two-dozen state and local politicians, a host of organizations including the local NAACP chapter, and the city’s professional sports teams: the Trailblazers NBA team, the Timbers soccer team and the Thorns women’s soccer squad.

Portland’s Police Chief Chuck Lovell also called on elected officials this week to condemn nightly violence at protests a day after protesters demanding Mayor Ted Wheeler resign and cut police funding broke into his condominium building and set a fire. Wheeler reportedly plans to move.

This time last week, 74 suspects had been arrested on federal charges related to protests, U.S. Attorney Billy Williams said.

“Violent agitators have hijacked any semblance of First Amendment protected activity, engaging in violent criminal acts and destruction of public safety,” Williams said last week.

Fox News' Dom Calicchio and the Associated Press contributed to this report.