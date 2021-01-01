Order delaying execution of Lisa Montgomery, only female on federal death row, vacated

A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. has lifted a stay of execution for a female death row prisoner scheduled to be executed later this month.

Lisa Montgomery, the only female on the federal death row, had been scheduled to die by lethal injection in December, but a federal judge ordered a delay.

She is now set to be executed Jan. 12, but further court appeals are expected to be filed by Saturday.

Montgomery killed a pregnant Missouri woman in 2003, taking the baby girl from the womb and later tried to claim the child as her own.

Kelley Henry, one of the convicted killer’s attorneys, told Fox News she contracted the coronavirus in November when visiting Montgomery, delaying the preparation of her clemency case. The legal team argues Montgomery suffers from a mental illness induced by a childhood of rampant rape and abuse.

Henry, a Nashville public defender, said, “She is on suicide watch and has been issued the highest mental health designation.”

Fox News reporter Hollie McKay contributed to this report.