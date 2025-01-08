One of Louisiana’s youngest mayors arrested in connection with drug-trafficking investigation

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

A Louisiana mayor was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged connection to a drug-trafficking investigation conducted by authorities in his home state.

Bogalusa Mayor Tyrin Truong, 25, was arrested and charged with engaging in transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, solicitation of prostitutes and unauthorized use of a movable, which refers to intentionally taking or using one’s personal property without their consent.

“We have zero tolerance for wrongdoing, especially from public officials,” Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said. “I’m very proud of all our law enforcement agencies who worked on this investigation.”

Louisiana State Police said its Narcotics and Violent Crime Task Force launched an investigation into a drug-trafficking organization (DTO) operating in the Bogalusa area in April 2024.

The operation was conducted over several months in collaboration with the 22nd Judicial District Court District Attorney’s Office, Murrill’s office and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.

The investigation found the DTO was allegedly involved in the distribution of opioids, high-grade marijuana, THC products and MDMA, among other controlled dangerous substances.

Investigators also learned that members of the organization used social media platforms to distribute drugs and manage payments, which allowed them to expand their reach and criminal activity, police said.

The profits from drug sales were allegedly used to purchase firearms, some of which were distributed to individuals prohibited by law from possessing a firearm, and others were linked to violent crimes in the Bogalusa area.

Law enforcement officials obtained and executed multiple search and arrest warrants, leading to the arrests of seven alleged members of the organization.

Police also arrested 24-year-old MacKenzie Lynn Cefalu; 24-year-old De-Saleem Wali Pittman; 22-year-old Dirul S. Pittman; 26-year-old Salehal-Dien Malike Pittman; 51-year-old Tonya Renee Stage; and 28-year-old Devan Michael Williams, all from Bogalusa.

Like Truong, the other six suspects were arrested for engaging in transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.

Additionally, Cefalu, Stage, Williams and D-Saleem Wali Pittman were charged with conspiring to distribute a schedule I controlled dangerous substance, with the latter also being charged with distribution of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

All seven suspects were booked into the Washington Parish Jail.

State police said numerous other matters and individuals continue to be under investigation in connection with the investigation.

“We are going to continue to invest time and resources into helping the citizens of Bogalusa,” District Attorney Collin Sims said. “We are not finished.”

Truong’s bond was set at $150,000 on Tuesday afternoon, FOX 8 in New Orleans reported.

Truong’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the matter.

At age 23, Truong became the mayor of Bogalusa in 2022, ousting the city’s incumbent, Wendy O’Quin Perrette, who was elected to her first term in 2014.

By winning the election, Truong became the city’s youngest mayor in history as well as one of Louisiana’s youngest mayors ever, NOLA.com reported.