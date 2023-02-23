One Michigan State University shooting victim still in critical condition, four others stable

Only one of the five students who were wounded in the Michigan State University shooting on Feb. 13 remained in critical condition on Wednesday, MSU police said.

Three of the victims were in serious but stable condition, while one was in fair condition.

All five of the victims were initially listed as critical and rushed to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing after a gunman opened fire inside an academic hall and student union on campus.

Three students – Alexandria Verner, Arielle Anderson, and Brian Fraser – were shot and killed.

Funerals were held Saturday for Verner and Fraser, while a funeral was held Tuesday for Anderson.

MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY SHOOTING VICTIMS: WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE THREE STUDENTS WHO WERE KILLED

Anthony McRae, 43, was located roughly four miles off campus dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police have not identified a motive in the shooting but said that McRae left notes indicating he felt “slighted in some way by people or businesses.”

MSU, which enrolls about 50,000 students, resumed normal operations on Monday after pausing classes in the aftermath of the shooting.

“No one thinks that we’re coming back to a normal week,” Interim Provost Thomas Jeitschko said on Sunday. “In fact, this semester is not going to be normal.”

The university has committed to paying for funeral costs of the three students who were killed and hospital costs for the five students who were wounded in the attack.