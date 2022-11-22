One dead, 16 injured after driver crashes into Massachusetts Apple store: victim identified

An SUV crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store Monday, killing one person and injuring 16 others, authorities said.

The vehicle, a 2019 Toyota 4Runner, crashed through the front glass window of the store and was still lodged against the back wall of the store at the Derby Street Shops, as of early afternoon, and Hingham police called for a tow truck to remove it.

“This morning was an unthinkable morning and people are trying to get through it and process what happened,” Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said at a news conference. “This investigation is active and ongoing.”

Several calls were made to 911 around 10:45 a.m. about the crash, prompting first responders to rush to the scene before finding multiple people injured.

“A dark-colored SUV appears, went through at a rate of speed undetermined, through a … glass window and struck multiple people,” Cruz said.

Some people had been pinned against a wall by the vehicle, police officials said. The person killed was identified by authorities as 65-year-old New Jersey resident Kevin Bradley.

The driver of the SUV has not been identified.

“My understanding is he’s not been taken to the hospital as of yet,” Cruz said. “He is, right now, with police officers.”

Cruz said those injured sustained some kind of “traumatic brain injury.”

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Apple said it was “devastated” by Monday’s events.

“We are devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store, the company said. “Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident. We are doing everything we can to support our team members and customers at this very difficult time.”

Authorities have not said whether they believe the crash was accidental or intentional.

The store, which is in the Derby Street Shops, had been scheduled to open about an hour before the crash. It remained closed by Monday afternoon, according to its website.



“We’re sorry for the inconvenience while this store is closed,” the website said. “Until we can reopen again, please consider using our online services.”

The investigation into the deadly crash is being conducted by the Massachusetts State Police and local authorities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.