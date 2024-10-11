One dead, 12 trapped during tour of Colorado mine after equipment malfunction

One person is dead, 12 people remain trapped, and 11 others were rescued from a former Colorado gold mine after the popular tourist attraction sustained an “equipment malfunction” during a tour, authorities said Thursday.

The incident occurred at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Cripple Creek, which is closed for mining, but still gives tours about 1,000 feet underground, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office said during a news conference.

Around noon, a mechanical issue occurred with the elevator that takes tourists into the mine, creating a danger for riders, authorities said.

“They are safe at the 1,000-foot level,” Sheriff Jason Mikesell said of those trapped. “They honestly don’t know that we’ve had an issue other than there’s a problem with the elevator.”

“They’re drinking water. They have chairs,” he added. “They have blankets. They have what they need for now.”

Eleven people, including two children, were rescued using a trolley car. Four of them had minor injuries, while an unidentified person died roughly 500 feet down inside the mine.

Authorities were waiting for engineers from the state to look at the elevator to determine whether it was safe to begin bringing the trapped visitors back up. The tours are open from May through the second weekend in October.

Mines operated as tourist attractions in Colorado must designate someone to inspect the mines and the transportation systems daily, according to the state Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety. Mikesell said he didn’t know the date of the last inspection. Records of the inspections weren’t immediately available online.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he was aware of the situation.

“I am saddened to learn of the loss of a life in this tragic accident and my heart goes out to the family and loved ones during this difficult time,” he said in a statement. “While we are still gathering information, the State of Colorado is doing everything in our power to support local authorities and ensure the safe rescue of those who are still in the mine.”

“I have been in close contact with local authorities and continue to monitor the situation closely as we direct state resources to support the swift and safe resolution of this unfortunate event,” he added.

The mine opened in the 1800s and closed in 1961, but still operates tours. Its website describes a one-hour tour in which visitors descend 1,000 feet into the earth. It says they can see veins of gold in the rock and ride an underground tram.

A woman named Mollie Kathleen Gortner discovered the site of the mine in 1891 when she saw quartz laced with gold, according to the company’s website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.