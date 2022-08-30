One child dead, 1 hurt in overnight shooting in Tampa: police

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

One child is dead, another is injured following an overnight shooting in Tampa, Florida.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Monday night, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The address provided is a townhome community, just north of the University of South Florida’s Tampa campus.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found two injured children, ages five and eight. Both were taken to Tampa General Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The 5-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the 8-year-old was admitted in critical condition, deputies last reported.

Deputies say everyone involved in the incident is accounted for, and the investigations remain ongoing.

No further information was immediately available at the time of publication, including whether anyone is in custody.