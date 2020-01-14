On trial eve, Alabama man cleared of wife's murder 30 years ago after another man confesses

An Alabama man won’t face trial for his wife’s cold case murder nearly 30 years ago, this after another man confessed on the eve of the trial.

Prosecutors had been preparing to try Carl Harris Jr., of Ozark, for his wife’s 1990 killing for more than three years. The trial was set to start Monday. Harris turned 55 that day.

But the case unraveled Sunday with 54-year-old ex-con Jeff Beasley’s admission that he killed Harris’ wife — not Harris, the Dothan Eagle reported.

The paper described Beasley’s arrest and the dismissal of the case against Harris as a stunning turn of events.

LOUISIANA NEWBORN TAKEN FROM HOSPITAL IS FOUND IN ALABAMA AFTER SEARCH, PARENTS ARRESTED

Tracy Harris showed signs of strangulation when police pulled her out of the Choctawhatchee River. She had vanished a week earlier.

It wasn’t until 2016 that prosecutors charged Harris after he moved to South Carolina, according to the paper.

Beasley, who served a 15-year sentence in prison for a 1991 burglary conviction, knew details of the murder that had never been made public, according to reports.

MS-13 GANG MEMBER WILL SERVE 50 YEARS FOR MURDER OF 14-YEAR-OLD

“The new evidence was information that had never been shared before,” Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker said, according to ABC News. “The suspect gave details about the crime that only the killer would know.”

He confessed after his ex-wife spoke to police and prosecutors for the first time since the murder, the Eagle reported.

The trial prosecutor was reviewing the ex-wife’s witness statement and noticed she had provided “very important information” that apparently hadn’t been pursued for three decades, according to the Eagle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The paper quoted Harris’ attorney David Harrison as saying that police hadn’t done anything to investigate a new suspect until after Harrison filed a motion Friday pointing the finger at another person for the murder.