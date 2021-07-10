Omaha-area storm downs trees, flips plane, leaves thousands without power

Severe thunderstorms in Nebraska left nearly 200,000 customers in the Omaha area without power overnight Friday, according to reports.

Wind gusts as strong as 90 mph downed trees and power lines, sometimes onto cars, and caused property damage.

Even a small plane was blown upside-down, according to WOWT-TV in Omaha and photos shared on social media.

Some downed trees were blocking streets, WOWT reported. Local authorities advised people to stay off the roads if possible until the storm passed and any obstructions could be moved.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for several counties across the state on Friday and a severe thunderstorm watch remained in effect for Douglas County, which includes Omaha, until 5 a.m. CT, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service in Omaha tweeted by 3 a.m. CT Saturday that the thunderstorms had moved away from Nebraska and Iowa and residents could expect spotty showers and even weak thunderstorms throughout the day.

NWS reported that blaring sirens indicated wind capable of gusts of 75 mph and no tornadoes had been spotted.