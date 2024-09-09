Ole Miss fraternity suspended over hazing allegations after video surfaces: report

A fraternity at the University of Mississippi in Oxford has reportedly been suspended due to hazing allegations.

The Mississippi Alpha Chapter of Phi Delta Theta confirmed to FOX 13 that Ole Miss suspended the fraternity last week.

“The university is aware of the video and takes allegations of hazing seriously,” UM said in a statement to FOX 13. “The university has placed the involved fraternity on interim suspension, which includes pausing new member activities.”

WKRN reported that the hazing incident was caught on camera and apparently shows prospective members drinking a white substance – possibly glue or milk – while lying on their backs, according to students who reviewed the video.

MISSOURI STUDENT, VICTIM OF ‘THE WORST FRATERNITY HAZING INJURY EVER’ IS ‘ALIVE FOR A REASON’: PARENTS

It is unclear whether any other hazing allegations led to the suspension last week.

“Upon learning of the allegations, general headquarters has been working with the chapter, alumni, and the university to investigate,” the Phi Delta Theta national headquarters told FOX 13 in a statement. “Members found to be involved have had their memberships suspended, with further disciplinary actions to be taken as necessary.”

DRUM MAJOR’S HAZING LEFT HEARTBROKEN MOTHER WONDERING WHAT REALLY HAPPENED: ‘HE WAS BEATEN TO DEATH’

The fraternity’s national organization added that it “does not tolerate any actions that directly contradict the values and policies of the fraternity and holds strict rulings against members and chapters that violate fraternity expectations and the law.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A different fraternity, Pi Kappa Alpha, was suspended for four years in 2021 over hazing allegations.