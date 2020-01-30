Old videos of Bolton, Schiff raise credibility questions amid Trump impeachment trial

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

‘GAME OVER,’ Trump declares, as old Bolton, Schiff videos surface amid Senate impeachment trial

A string of newly resurfaced video clips of former national security adviser John Bolton spurred President Trump and his supporters Wednesday to highlight what they described as serious credibility questions — raised by both Democrats and Republicans — amid the Senate impeachment trial, as the president tweeted, “GAME OVER!”

In his tweet, Trump linked to an interview of Bolton in August 2019 where he discusses Ukraine policy. In the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty interview clip, Bolton makes no mention of any illicit quid pro quo, and acknowledges, as Republicans have claimed, that combating “corruption” in Ukraine was a “high priority” for the Trump administration.

Bolton also calls Trump’s communications with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “warm and cordial,” without mentioning any misconduct. The video seemingly contradicts reported assertions in Bolton’s forthcoming book, “The Room Where It Happened,” that Trump explicitly told him he wanted to tie military aid to Ukraine to an investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden.

Separately, Fox News has identified clips of Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., now the lead House impeachment manager, in which he says Bolton had a distinct “lack of credibility” and was prone to “conspiracy theories.” This week, Schiff said Bolton needed to testify in the impeachment trial as an important and believable witness. Click here for more on our top story.

Other developments in Trump’s Senate impeachment trial:

– Justice Roberts blocks Sen. Rand Paul from naming whistleblower, source says — and Paul may force the issue

– White House told Bolton to remove classified material from manuscript before publication

– Dershowitz mounts unconventional defense of Trump

– Schiff denies knowing Trump whistleblower

Hillary Clinton ‘intimidated’ by Tulsi Gabbard’s $50M lawsuit, won’t accept legal documents, lawyer claims: report

Hillary Clinton or her representatives have, on at least two occasions, declined to accept legal papers delivered in connection with Tulsi Gabbard’s lawsuit against her, Gabbard’s attorney claims.

Gabbard, a Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii who is seeking the party’s 2020 presidential nomination, filed a $50 million lawsuit against Clinton last week over the former secretary of state’s insinuation that Gabbard was a “Russian asset.” Brian Dunne, an attorney representing Gabbard, told the New York Post that Secret Service agents turned away a process server Tuesday when the server tried to deliver the lawsuit to Clinton’s home in Chappaqua, N.Y., north of New York City.

Dunne said the server was instructed instead to deliver the papers to the Washington office of Clinton’s lawyer, David Kendall, but Kendall’s firm, Williams & Connolly, also declined to accept the legal papers, according to the Post.” Click here for more.

Vanessa Bryant gives first statement on deaths of Kobe, Gianna

Vanessa Bryant, widow of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, gave her first public statement Wednesday on the deaths of her husband, their 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash Sunday, posting a photo of the complete family with their four children.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them,” Bryant wrote in part.

“We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.”

“We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now.”

Vanessa Bryant’s statement came as the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner confirmed Wednesday that all nine victims in Sunday’s crash had been identified. Click here for more.



