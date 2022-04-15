Oklahoma State University hosts ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ for kids as young as 2-years-old

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oklahoma State University hosted a “Drag Queen Story Hour” for kids as young as 2-years-old earlier in April.

The event, “Drag Queen Story Hour,” which took place on April 9, was part of Oklahoma State University‘s Pride 2022 month.

A description for the event stated that Ami Rhetto and Olivia Lycan, two drag performers, would read books that highlight inclusion and acceptance.

“The books featured will be Red A Crayon’s Story by Michael Hall and Speak Up by Miranda Paul,” the description stated.

The activities during the “Drag Queen Story Hour” were geared towards children aged 2 to 8, but said “all ages are welcome to join in on the fun.”

The Oklahoma State University Museum of Art and the Oklahoma State University OSU Office of Multicultural Affairs hosted the event.

As part of the university’s pride week, the Oklahoma State University Student Union Activities Board hosted “Condom Bingo” as well.

Other institutions also announced plans to host drag events for kids.

The Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle announced it will host a week-long summer camp titled “Drag-tastic Summer Camp: The Art of Drag,” slated to take place on August 8-12, as Fox News previously reported.

Individuals aged 12 to 18 will have the chance to “investigate drag history,” while also creating drag “personas” during the camp.

A spokesperson for Oklahoma State University told Fox News Digital after the event occurred that the poster “does not have the correct, updated information and we will be removing it.”

The poster listed that “stories and activities” were geared towards kids aged 2 through 10. An age recommendation was also scrubbed from the event description after the Fox News Digital request for comment.

“Calling all current and future kings and queens! Explore self-expression in MoPOP’s week-long, drag-tastic summer camp! Led by Seattle performer Joshua Hancock, you’ll investigate drag history and work together with local artists to create your own personas,” the event description said.

Participants can choose a drag name, learn “hair and makeup techniques,” as well as developing a “character’s stage presence.”

At the end of the camp, participants will get to “celebrate” the new “drag personas with a private showcase.”

The cost to attend the camp is $370 until May 31, then rises to $400 for the week-long camp.

A spokesperson for the museum told Fox News that they are proud to offer drag for young people to win core “self-expression.”

“We celebrate creativity with all members of our community as a core part of our mission. Like any other arts enrichment program, we are proud to offer an opportunity for young people to use drag to explore self-expression through creating characters and performances that express and uplift their unique identities,” the spokesperson said.