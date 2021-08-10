A school board member in Oklahoma is apologizing after she suggested that maskless students could “murder” other children by transmitting the coronavirus.

Linda Sexton, who sits on the Norman Public Schools Board of Education, told Fox News in an email that she was “very sorry” to families who oppose mask requirements.

“Like so many parents, I am deeply concerned about the rise in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Delta variant,” she said.

“My emotions got the best of me in that moment and I went too far in regards to people’s decisions not to wear a mask. I apologize for my choice of words and I regret deeply that I placed blame on students and families for their personal choices. I want to say directly to those families that I am very sorry. I am striving to better understand the choices and decisions of those who oppose masking and I am committed to ensuring our schools are a welcoming environment for all.”

“I have served on the Norman Board of Education for 32 years because I care about the children of the Norman community. I want nothing more than to ensure that they are healthy, happy and safe in our schools so that we can give every student who walks through our doors the very best possible education.”

Fox News reported on Tuesday that Sexton worried about her governor’s decision to effectively ban mask mandates.

“It’s just not OK for kids to commit murder by coming to school without a mask,” said Sexton at a Monday school board meeting.

“And when it comes down to it, it’s possible. They will cause a death of another child because they come to school without a mask. That’s not OK.”

Her comments occur around 1:35:00-1:37:00 in a video posted by the school board.

Sexton called on her district and others to stand up against Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is reportedly refusing to allow mask mandates for schoolchildren. In May, he passed a law prohibiting school districts from imposing mandates unless the governor has at least declared a state of emergency that’s in effect for their area.

“I would like to try to find a way to stand up as a district,” Sexton said, “and get our surrounding superintendents to stand up with us, and protect our little kids. It’s insane to send 5- and 6- and 7- and 8- – all the way up through 11-year-olds – that don’t have a choice about vaccine.”

Stitt previously described the issue as one of personal responsibility. “This is about personal responsibility, this is about freedoms,” he said last month.

“Nothing in the legislation last year prevents a parent from sending their child to school with a mask on, or prevents anyone from having their child under 12 get vaccinated. The difference is we’re not going to mandate that somebody else has to send their 4-year-old to school with a mask.”