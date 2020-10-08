Oklahoma police officers help veteran celebrate 100th birthday

A group of police officers in Oklahoma helped a military veteran celebrate his special day.

The Oklahoma City Police Department wrote on Facebook that the officers stopped by on Monday to grant a “special 100th birthday wish” to Raymond Duncan.

“A few of our Hefner Division officers were able to stop by his birthday celebration and enjoyed hearing stories about Mr. Duncan’s impressive military career,” police shared on Facebook.

GUY FIERI FEEDS THOUSANDS OF FIRST-RESPONDERS BATTLING CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

Duncan told officers he was “proud” to have the officers from the force come to celebrate his special day.

“Our officers were honored to be part of a celebration for this wonderful man!” police shared on Facebook.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP