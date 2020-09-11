Oklahoma mom who was big Yankees fan was stabbed to death in May, and husband was just arrested

A 71-year-old Oklahoma man has just been arrested in the death of his 48-year-old wife four months after she was found stabbed to death, according to reports.

Jeffrey Lyn Pierce was charged with first-degree murder with malice on suspicion of killing Ronnie Ranea Fitzpatrick-Pierce on May 7.

“Pierce stabbed Ronnie multiple times during a domestic violence incident at the couple’s home” in Hugo, according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation statement on the arrest.

Pierce was booked into the Choctaw County Jail on Wednesday, and bond was denied.

Ronnie was known as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend who was a major sports fan, according to her older sister, Robyn Morgan, who spoke to KXII.

“She was a big New York Yankees fan,” Morgan said. “She loved the Yankees.”

She had warned her sister not to marry the man now charged in her death.

“I think they made it one year married, before he did what he did to her,” the sister said. “It’s been a long four months, but they did go in and arrest the man that murdered my sister.”