Oklahoma man pointed gun at Auto Zone employees after phone call put on hold, police say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man is being sought in Oklahoma after he pointed a gun at Auto Zone employees because he was upset about being left on hold.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said the unidentified suspect entered the store near the Northwest Expressway and West Wilshire Boulevard.

He was apparently upset that he had been left on hold for too long during a phone call, police said. Once inside, he berated the employees and cursed at them.

OKLAHOMA GOVERNOR CALLS FOR AUDIT OF TULSA PUBLIC SCHOOLS FOR POTENTIALLY MISHANDLING FUNDS, TEACHING CRT



next



prev



“He began berating employees, cursing at them, and eventually going out to his car to retrieve a gun, which he pointed at employees,” police said in a statement.

The suspect arrived at the store with a female and left in a vehicle. The car has an air freshener hanging from the rear view mirror, a sticker on the passenger-side window, a spoiler, and a paper tag.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP