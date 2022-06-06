Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly threatening Tulsa hospital in wake of deadly shooting

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening a Tulsa hospital in the wake of a shooting at another area hospital last week that left four victims dead.

Matthan Staerkel, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, was taken into custody Sunday for a terrorism hoax, according to online jail records.

Staerkel was at Hillcrest Medical Center around 11:45 p.m. Saturday when a nurse overheard him threatening an active shooter situation, FOX23 Oklahoma reported, citing a police report.

The nurse told police that the man was talking loudly about needing back surgery, saying, “I better get pain meds after back surgery! If I don’t get pain meds, I will do what that other guy did the other day! I would shoot up someone too if I didn’t get pain meds.”

The incident Staerkel was allegedly referring to occurred Wednesday at the Saint Francis Natalie Building in Tulsa. A gunman killed four people, including his own doctor who recently performed back surgery on the shooter, before killing himself.

Staerkel was arrested and booked into the David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center. His bond was set at $100,000.