A candidate for governor of Oklahoma was arrested this week on suspicion of kidnapping and rape, according to authorities.

Paul Tay, 58, who is running as an independent, is accused of attacking a woman who responded to a Craigslist ad Sunday for a job on his campaign team, the Tulsa Police Department said. He allegedly locked the woman in his car, hit her with a pipe, and sexually assaulted her at his home.

On Sunday, Tay offered to pick the woman up in Bethany, Oklahoma, but instead of driving to the intended destination of Oklahoma City, he began driving to Tulsa, according to police.

“The victim said she tried to get out, but Tay would not let her out of the car,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Instead, Tay hit the victim with a pipe and sexually assaulted her.”

Tay later ran out of gas about 30 miles south of Tulsa in Beggs, Oklahoma, the victim told police. He then allegedly locked the woman in the car while he panhandled for gas money.

“The victim said she was afraid to try to get out of the car because he had already assaulted her with a pipe,” police said.

Once he collected enough money for gas, Tay drove the victim to his house in midtown Tulsa, where he allegedly sexually assaulted the woman again and raped her with a pipe.

On Monday, the woman said she convinced Tay to take her to a Walmart store to buy hygiene products, authorities said. While at the store, the victim was able to get away from Tay and asked a store employee for help.

Officers arrived at the Walmart and arrested Tay in the parking lot.

Tay is charged with first-degree rape, kidnapping, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The candidate is known for running for political office and carrying sexually explicit signs in the downtown area, Tulsa’s KOTV-DT reported. He was previously arrested for theft, disturbing the peace, obstructing officers, outraging public decency, and more, according to the station.