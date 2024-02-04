Oklahoma drag queen elementary school principal resigns amid outrage, official says

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The principal of an Oklahoma elementary school who also has a background as a drag queen and previously faced child pornography charges has resigned, education officials said this week.

Dr. Shane Murnan, who performed as a drag queen named “Shantel Mandalay,” served as principal of John Glenn Elementary School in Oklahoma City after being hired in June 2023, Fox 25 reported. Shortly after he was hired, the Western Heights School District announced that it was “aware of previous charges that were dismissed more than 20 years ago.”

Murnan was connected to the alleged drag queen activities by the popular Libs of TikTok social media account in September 2023. Ryan Walters, the Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction, called on him to step down, while praising the social media account for outing him.

“The drag queen is out at Western Heights. I’ve demanded it from day one,” Walters said in a video posted Friday on X. “This is not what parents want for their kids.”

“The issues at Western Heights continue. What is going on with their hiring practices?” Walters asked. “It will not be tolerated here in Oklahoma to have drag queens in the classroom.”

The news outlet reported that Murnan read children’s books during a story hour at the Metropolitan Library System on Jun. 15, 2021. Library officials said organizers performed a background search of Murnan preceding the event.

After social media posts last year accusing Murnan of being a drag queen and news of the alleged child porn charges, the school district received threats, forcing it to hire extra security and instruct him to work off-site most days.

He was later placed on administrative leave.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the school district and Waters’ office.