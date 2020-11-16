Oklahoma cop responds to house fire call and finds his own home burning, rescues family

A police officer in Oklahoma sustained serious burns last Friday after he responded to reports of a house fire, only to find his own home burning with his family still inside, according to authorities.

Officer Anthony Louie of the Seminole Police Department, located about 50 miles east of Oklahoma City, Okla., entered the burning home in the early hours of Nov. 13 and rescued his entire family from the blaze, according to a Facebook post by the area’s Fraternal Order of Police.

“Upon entering the residence he had to run through the flame engulfed porch and in doing so sustained serious burns and smoke inhalation injuries,” wrote Seminole FOP Lodge 138. “Officer Louie’s family was not physically injured due to his bravery and quick action.”

The condition of Louie is unknown at this time and it’s not clear what ignited the blaze.

Many Seminole residents, upon hearing of his actions, reached out to provide clothing and household items that were lost in the fire, according to the Seminole FOP Lodge 138 Facebook page.

“The overwhelming support received for Officer Louie has been amazing and his family and fellow officers wish to thank each and every person for their thoughts and prayers,” a social media post added.