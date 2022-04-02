Oklahoma City suspect dead after firing at police officers on busy turnpike

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

One suspect is dead after a standoff with state troopers and police officers that brought traffic to a standstill near Oklahoma City, authorities told reporters Saturday.

The incident, which took place at approximately 12:30 p.m. local time, occurred after authorities told reporters they received word from another agency in Sedona, Arizona, warning of an armed robbery suspect who was traveling through the state.

Trooper Eric Foster of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said authorities located the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, prompting the suspect to flee the scene at a “high rate of speed” in an “aggressive manner.”

While in pursuit, Foster said the suspect began to “fire rounds at the trooper while the car was moving.” Attempts by troopers to immobilize the vehicle were unsuccessful until they reached mile marker 140 on the Turner Turnpike. There, troopers immobilized the vehicle and the suspect exited.

“The suspect exited the vehicle, grabbed a long rifle, and began to fire at law enforcement,” Foster said. “Law enforcement set up on the Turnpike, shut traffic down in both directions, to provide safety for everyone involved and tried to engage the suspect. That continued for some time…”

“At the end of this, the suspect was aggressive and troopers returned fire,” he added .”The suspect was, unfortunately, deceased at that time.”

Foster commended the multiple agencies, including the Oklahoma City Police Department, who assisted in the process. He also said the scene is “now safe and secure,” but Turner Turnpike will remain closed for some time as the investigation takes place.

Foster said no officers were injured that he is aware of and an investigation into what took place is currently underway.