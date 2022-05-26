Oklahoma City man threw grenade into Amazon delivery van, police say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man in Oklahoma City is wanted after allegedly throwing an inert grenade into a moving Amazon delivery van and forcing the driver to bail out on Monday, authorities said.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Southwest 27th Street, Oklahoma City police said in a police report provided to Fox News Digital.

The driver told police he was delivering packages when he spotted a man walking along the sidewalk. He said that he had the van’s sliding door open when he heard something hit the floor in the rear of the vehicle and noticed what looked like a grenade.

With the van still in motion, the driver said that he jumped out “without even thinking about it” and sustained minor injuries to his knees after landing in the street. He said the van continued moving until it crashed into a mailbox and a parked car.

“[The victim] stated after the van came to a stop and since his adrenaline was running, he made a quick decision to run back to the van, grab the grenade and toss it out of the van,” according to the police report. “[The victim] stated after he tossed the grenade he just ran far away from it.”

Officers responded and confirmed the object was a grenade, the report said. Nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution and the bomb squad removed the device.

Authorities said van’s surveillance camera captured the suspect, whom police described as a light skin male with curly hair wearing a red shirt, shorts, and no shoes.

No arrests were immediately made.