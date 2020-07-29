Oklahoma City man pleads guilty to assault in Japan

An Oklahoma City man pleaded guilty to two counts of assault in connection with an attack on his neighbors.

Brendan Rowin Figuly, 31, was working as a contractor in Japan and living in an off-base apartment complex in Okinawa, when he reportedly entered a neighbor’s apartment April 11 and began choking her until she passed out, an affidavit from an Air Force investigator noted.

HOUSTON BOY, 12, CHARGED IN MURDER OF WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN APARTMENT

EX-COLLEGE FOOTBALL STAR SHOT, CRITICALLY WOUNDED IN NYC AFTER BUMPING INTO MAN AT DELI, VIDEO SHOWS

When the woman’s husband came to her aid, an ABC 5 report noted, Figuly attacked him with a box-cutter before he was subdued by the man and another neighbor who witnessed the attack.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Figuly, who worked previously at Tinker Air Force Base, was reportedly trying to find and kill his landlord. He was assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron at Kadena Air Base in Japan as a civilian employee.

A sentencing date has not been set but Figuly faces up to 20 years behind bars and a $500,000 fine.