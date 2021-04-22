Oklahoma alleged cockfighting ring busted, 34 roosters seized: report

An alleged cockfighting ring in rural Oklahoma was recently busted, according to reports.

Deputies with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to a reported cockfight at a residence in Noble, about 25 miles south of downtown Oklahoma City.

When deputies arrived, they saw multiple people fleeing into a nearby wooded area, according to FOX 25 of Oklahoma City. Authorities later found roosters and items associated with cockfighting at the scene.

“We are actively investigating a possible cockfighting ring,” Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason said. “Numerous activities including illegal gambling, drugs, and even human trafficking have been associated with this blood sport over the years, and it is illegal in all 50 states.”

In total, authorities seized 34 roosters and a “large amount” of cockfighting paraphernalia, FOX 25 reported.

The case could result in multiple charges, officials said.

Oklahoma banned cockfighting nearly 20 years ago, according to the Tulsa World newspaper.

Last year, the Animal Wellness Action and Animal Wellness Foundation alleged that the state “may be the cockfighting capital of the United States.“