Ohio woman’s viral videos about rug buried in her yard led to search for potential body

An Ohio woman shared videos on her TikTok account in which she was concerned that a body may have been buried in her yard, resulting in a police investigation of her property.

Katie Santry first shared a video early in the week that showed her and her family digging up a rug buried in the yard at their home in Columbus, and she made subsequent videos updating her followers on the situation, including that she called police to her home.

The videos racked up millions of views, and many people in her comments speculated why a rug would be buried in her yard.

Columbus Police responded to the property later in the week to investigate, but did not locate a body, according to Fox 59.

Santry described the events in a TikTok video as “the most absurd, insane experience of my life.”

The investigation, which featured K-9 units and an excavation, concluded on Friday afternoon, and police collected pieces of the rug buried in the yard.

“The pieces all tested negative for human or animal remains and, at this time, there are no plans for further testing,” police said.

An officer said it is common when homes are built for people to bury items instead of moving them to save effort. The officer said K-9 units are not always correct, but when they alert them to a spot, police have to dig to confirm if something is there.

It is also possible someone had suffered something as small as a nosebleed years ago that the dogs picked up on, an officer said.

Santry, in multiple videos, detailed her first phone call to the police. Officers who came to her home said at that time they did not plan to investigate any further.

“The entire world was telling me to have the police come,” Santry said. “When I called the police and asked them, ‘Hey, do you want to come to my house to look at a rug?’ I felt insane.”

In a video posted Thursday, Santry said homicide detectives called her and said they would be sending out investigators with cadaver dogs. She said in a video later that day that two different cadaver dogs on two separate attempts sat at the hole.