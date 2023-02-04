Ohio train derailment causes massive fire, forces village evacuation

A train derailed near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line Friday, resulting in a massive fire and evacuation orders.

A train shipping cargo from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania had approximately 50 cars derail in East Palestine, Ohio.

ESTIMATES 100,000 HENS KILLED IN CONNECTICUT FARM FIRE, OFFICIALS SAY

An evacuation order was sent out for residents within a mile of blaze.

A local high school provided shelter for those displaced as firefighters continue to combat the blaze. No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

FLORIDA FIRE CHIEF ISSUES HEARTBREAKING MESSAGE AFTER DEPARTMENT LOSES TWO MEMBERS TO SUICIDE

The derailed cars caused an explosion, and fire officials are warning locals that further explosions could occur as they seek to extinguish the blaze completely.

The fire site is currently being worked by fire companies from three states and hazmat crews have responded in order to assess the hazard of burning materials.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Freezing temperatures have complicated the effort, with some trucks unable to pump water due to iced equipment.