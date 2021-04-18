Ohio shooting at victim’s vigil leaves at least 1 dead, others wounded: reports

A vigil for a shooting victim in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday turned into chaos when a drive-by shooting left one woman dead and five other people wounded, according to reports.

The incident happened on the city’s southeast side, FOX 28 of Columbus reported.

The vigil outside a Dollar General store in a shopping plaza was marking the one-year anniversary of the shooting death of a 28-year-old man, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

On Saturday night, the fatality was a 32-year-old woman, identified as LaToya Renee Carpenter, who was struck while driving in the shopping center’s parking lot, according to the newspaper.

OHIO SHOOTING AT BOB EVANS RESTAURANT; WAITRESS DEAD, EX-BOYFRIEND ARRESTED: POLICE

“I don’t know what to do. I can’t believe it. It’s just unbelievable,” the victim’s fiancé, Perez Williams, 50, told the Dispatch.

The five wounded people were each in stable condition in local hospitals, Columbus police Lt. Dan Hargus told the newspaper.

Vigil attendees had attached balloons to a utility pole near the spot where they gathered, and posted messages with the name of Jarrin Hickman, the victim of a shooting one year ago in the parking lot, during a drug deal, the report said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A witness named Jacqueline Bailey told the Dispatch that Saturday’s gunfire came from an SUV traveling past the shopping plaza.

Carpenter had driven to the plaza intending to buy some snacks, her fiancé told the newspaper, and planned to pick up her 11-year-old daughter at her sister’s house afterward. After she was struck by gunfire, her vehicle crashed into another vehicle in the lot, witnesses told the paper.