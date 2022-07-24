Ohio sheriff’s deputy shot while responding to mobile home park shooting: reports

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Clark County sheriff’s deputy was shot and critically injured Sunday afternoon while responding to a shooting at a mobile home park, according to reports.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. at Harmony Township in the 1100 block of Ashwood Drive.

Video shot by The Dayton Daily News shows a mobile home engulfed in flames with multiple law enforcement agencies on scene.

According to the paper, one Clark County sheriff’s deputy was shot and is in critical condition. Another deputy injured his leg – but was not shot – while avoiding gunfire.

News Center 7 reported both deputies were loaded into ambulances and transported to area hospitals.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation refused to confirm the incident, only saying that it had been requested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer-involved shooting at the Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an officer-involved shooting had taken place and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.