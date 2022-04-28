Ohio semi-trucks crash on highway, cause massive fireball

website maker

Two semi-trucks crashed in Ohio on Wednesday, sending a massive fireball into the air.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Interstate 80 in Lorain, Ohio, near Cleveland, and one of the trucks involved in the crash was holding resin or glue that was highly flammable, according to Fox 8.

Video from the scene of the crash shows the two trucks engulfed in flames as traffic was backed up due to the crash.

Police said that there were no injuries reported as a result of the crash.

When troopers arrived to the scene of the crash, one of the semi-trucks was on the right shoulder of the highway and one was on the left, with both of the trucks completely engulfed in flames.

Officials did not reopen the portion of the interstate where the crash occurred until early Thursday morning.

An investigation into how the vehicles caught on fire is ongoing.