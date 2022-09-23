Ohio school shooting hoaxes rattle students, parents: ‘Everyone is safe’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple police departments in Ohio responded to calls reporting active school shooters Friday, alarming parents, students and staff.

Active shooters were reported at Catholic Central High School in Springfield, Belmont High School in Dayton, Princeton High School in Hamilton County and Licking Valley Local Schools in Newark Friday morning.

None of the calls seemed to be legitimate, however.

“Authorities believe it was a hoax. Police reported this prank call also came in about non-DPS schools,” Dayton Public Schools officials said in a statement.

“The Dayton Police Department is aware of the trend for these types of false alarms and will be investigating the incident and attempting to identify the unknown caller,” the city of Dayton said.

“Everyone is safe,” the Dayton Police Department assured the public.

Springfield Police confirmed they also received a similar call.

“Springfield Police have received a call of an active shooter at Catholic Central High School. This is a false call. Dayton has received a similar call, which has also proved to be false,” officials said in a press release.

All four reports were later determined to be hoaxes. No injuries were reported and no shots were fired.