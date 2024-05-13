Ohio police officer, military veteran killed in line-of-duty ambush, suspect found dead: report

A manhunt has ended in Ohio for the suspect who killed a military veteran, who was part of the Euclid Police Department for less than a year, during an ambush on Saturday night.

According to WJW, just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, Euclid police officer Jacob Derbin, 23, was killed when a gunman ambushed him during a disturbance call to a residence.

Derbin was taken to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries, WJW reported.

The suspect, who Euclid Police have identified as Deshawn Anthony Vaughn, 24.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were assisting the Euclid Police Department in locating Vaughn, who was described as being around 6’3, 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe Vaughn, who is a convicted felon and was wanted for violating conditions of his community supervision, fled the scene following the fatal shooting.

On Sunday evening, WJW reported that the manhunt for Vaughn was over as he had been found deceased inside a residence.

Police told WJW he was heavily armed, and it is not yet clear how he died, but an investigation is ongoing.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer told WJW that Derbin was an “incredible” person and that the entire department was “devastated.”

“He was an amazing human being. Just a great heart. Had an incredible smile. The world’s a better place with him in it,” Meyer said.

Derbin had been an officer with the department for the last 10 months, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost released a statement and vowed to make sure that justice is served.

“The promise to protect is signed with the blood of our officers. The killer who ambushed Officer Derbin will be found and will receive the full measure of justice,” Yost wrote in a statement on X.

Yost continued his post, sharing his condolences with the family of Derbin.

“It is a cruel irony that a mother lost her son on Mother’s Day, and that this murder happened just as we prepare to solemnize our fallen during Police Memorial Week. My heart burns with anger at this injustice, for the family of this young officer and the Euclid Police Department.” Derbin was in his first year with the department,” – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine also offered his condolences to the community of Euclid.

“Fran and I offer our deepest condolences to Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin’s family and his brothers and sisters at @Euclid_PD. His bravery and dedication to the Euclid community will not be forgotten,” DeWine wrote in post on X.

DeWine proclaimed that in honor of the life and service of Officer Derbin, all flags would be flown at half-staff on all public buildings amid grounds throughout Cuyahoga County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffle Center, and the Rhodes State Office Tower on Sunday and will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral. He added that all public buildings across the state of Ohio could also participate.

Derbin was engaged to Liv Wuebker. The couple were set to be married on July 27 in Minister, Ohio, according to their wedding page on The Knot.

“An awful tragedy. We are going to miss you Jacob. Thank for serving your country in Kuwait, and continuing to serve and protect your community when you came back. Most of all, thank you for coming into our family and loving all of us. Especially Liv. You’ll always be part of our family, and forever my first brother. We will always miss you,” Skylar Wuebker, who woul have become Derbin’s brother-in-law in just a few months, wrote in a post on Facebook.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Euclid Police Department for comment.