Ohio police officer dragged by vehicle during traffic stop; suspect sought: report

A manhunt was underway in Ohio on Wednesday night after a police officer was dragged several feet by a suspect’s vehicle during a traffic stop, according to a report.

The unidentified officer was hospitalized with unspecified injuries following the incident in North Jackson, about 15 miles west of downtown Youngstown, after he was dragged several feet, the report said.

Authorities said the suspect drove off and was still at large, Youngstown’s WFMJ-TV reported.

The officer briefly spoke to the suspect during a traffic stop, according to North Jackson police Chief Greg Taillon.

The male officer was then grabbed and dragged several feet by the vehicle before he was able to fall away from the car.

North Jackson Police, the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were on the scene investigating the incident but did not immediately release a description of the vehicle, according to the station.