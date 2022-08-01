Ohio police fatally shoot man after he injured a police dog

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police serving a warrant at a northern Ohio home fatally shot a man who stabbed and injured a police dog during the confrontation, authorities said.

Officers went to the home in Lorain around 5 pm. Saturday to arrest 48-year-old Charles White on felonious assault charges, but authorities said he reused to leave the residence. Officers then entered the home, led by a K-9 unit.

White was found in the basement with a knife and stabbed the dog multiple times, authorities said. An officer then shot White, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

MARC FOGEL: FAMILY OF AMERICAN MAN DETAINED IN RUSSIA BEGS BIDEN, BLINKEN TO ADD HIM TO BRITNEY GRINER DEAL

The dog was seriously injured and underwent surgery, but is recovering. No other injuries were reported in the confrontation.

ETHAN LIMING DEATH: OHIO GRAND JURY INDICTS 3 SUSPECTS ON LESSER CHARGES IN TEEN’S JUNE BEATING DEATH

The officers involved in the call have all been placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, which is standard policy for officer-involved shootings.