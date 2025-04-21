Ohio pastor injured, man killed, in ‘freak accident’ on way home from Bible study

​

A pastor is recovering after being injured during a “freak accident” that killed his passenger on the way home from Bible study in Ohio.

“It is with great sadness and sorrow of heart that we must pass along this information and update,” Northwest Baptist Church in Toledo wrote in a post on their Facebook page.

The church said Pastor Andrew Edwards was driving another man home from a Bible study on Thursday, when tragedy struck while they were at a stop light, after a tree fell on top of their car.

Toledo Fire and Rescue officials described the incident to WTVG as a “freak accident” when a tree and power lines fell on the pastor’s vehicle.

The passenger, Richard Miller, 35, was killed in the accident and pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the church, while Edwards was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but is now stable and responsive.

“As hard as this is to believe and share, Bro Richard was taken home to be with the Lord. Pastor Edwards is in critical care – but he is stable and responsive and has movement in all extremities,” the post from the church read.

“He suffered fractures to his clavicle, sternum, and a vertebra in his back. The biggest concern is a small brain bleed they are keeping an eye on,” the post continued.

Officials told WTVG that two other cars were driving nearby when the tree fell and they both sustained damage, but the people inside those vehicles were not injured.

On Easter Sunday, the church shared an update that Edwards had “been transferred from the ICU to the trauma unit following confirmation from the neurologist that the brain injury is of no immediate concern.”

“Pastor Edwards awoke suddenly and expressed his desire to return to his pastoral duties, stating that he has much work to do,” the church wrote. “He was reassured that all responsibilities are being managed in his absence. We give thanks to the Lord for His continued healing and faithfulness.”

The church wrote that Edwards’ family said they are “sincerely thankful for the continued prayers and support during this time.”

“Your kindness and care mean so much to our family,” the family said.

