Ohio paint factory blast, fire cause injuries, draw hazmat crew, officials say

An explosion and massive fire at a paint factory in Columbus, Ohio, had firefighters scrambling to get the blaze under control just after midnight Thursday, according to reports.

At least seven injuries were reported, according to the Columbus Division of Fire.

The fire was reported at Yenkin Majestic Paint, part of the Yenkin-Majestic Paint Corp. The company was described as a family-owned and -operated coatings manufacturer.

Local residents posting on Twitter said they felt the blast in the homes.

“Powerful enough to shake my whole house,” one resident wrote.

“Something blew up in Columbus,” another wrote.

Photos taken by residents showed a large plume of smoke rising into the sky.

Crews were working to get the blaze under control.