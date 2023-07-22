Ohio officers rescue ‘distressed’ raccoon with mayo jar on its head, video shows: ‘Never know what you’ll see’

Ohio police officers working the night shift in a Cleveland suburb recently came to the rescue of a “distressed” raccoon who somehow got a jar of mayonnaise stuck on its head.

The Painesville Police Department shared traffic camera footage that showed the struggle between Officers Chad Balausky and Steve Ettinger to trap the little animal and dislodge the jar.

Once the jar is removed, the raccoon can be seen darting away, nearly running into the intern who was shadowing the officers that night.

“Early morning hours of Thursday, July 13, sightings of a masked bandit with a mayo jar stuck on its head were reported in the Bank Street area near E Walnut Avenue,” the department wrote in a tongue-in-cheek Facebook post with the video.

It continued, “Officers Chad Balausky and Steve Ettinger rescued the distressed raccoon, while police intern Gill added a little hop to his step. You never know what you’ll see on night shift.”

The officers received praise from animal lovers in the comments.

“Thank you for all that you do – including rescuing this poor raccoon. You guys ARE the best!” one person wrote while another added “You all are the best! Thanks for that example of compassion.”