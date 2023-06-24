Ohio mother charged with murder after allegedly leaving toddler home alone for over a week

An Ohio mother is charged with murder after police say she left her 16-month-old daughter home alone for more than a week, ultimately resulting in the toddler’s death.

Kristel Candelario, 31, was arrested by the Cleveland Division of Police on June 16 after officers showed up to her Cleveland home at around 8 a.m. to find her young daughter unresponsive, according to USA Today.

Medics responded to the home and pronounced the child dead, an incident report revealed.

Police said they did not notice any overt signs of physical trauma.

While the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting a full autopsy to determine the toddler’s cause of death, investigators concluded that she died during the 10 days she was left unattended at the house.

Candelario appeared in Cleveland Municipal Court on Tuesday.

She is scheduled to appear in court again next week.