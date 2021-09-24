Ohio man wielding ax in critical condition after police try subduing him three different ways

Around 12:30 A.M. police responded to an EMS request for assistance after a man attacked them with an ax, the Cleveland Police Department says, which eventually led to the shooting of a man, FOX 8 reported.

When police first identified the ax-wielding man, they followed him for about ten minutes through numerous neighborhoods, trying to get him to drop the weapon.

They proceeded to use a non-lethal bean bag shotgun once the man started lunging at police with the ax. After failing to subdue the man with the bean bag shotgun, they then tasered him.

The police’s second attempt at subduing the man failed once more, causing them to open fire with their pistol, leaving the man hospitalized in critical condition.

The ax-wielding man, nor the police officer who shot him have not yet been identified.